Norman police provide Halloween safety tips for pedestrians, motorists

(Credit: Getty)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Halloween is upon us and Norman police want community members to stay safe while having spooky fun.

Norman’s community Halloween trick-or-treat will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

City police officials are asking community members to practice the following safety precautions:

For Pedestrians:

  • Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area
  • Ensure trick-or-treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups
  • Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source
  • Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know
  • Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury
  • Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway
The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

For Motorists:

  • Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather
  • Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas
  • Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served

Norman Police Department personnel also ask residents to take COVID-19 precautions during Halloween by celebrating outside and washing hands before and after passing out candy.

Community members can contact the Police Department by calling 911 or the non-emergency line (405) 321-1444 if they see any safety concerns or suspicious behavior.

