Norman police provide Halloween safety tips for pedestrians, motorists

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Halloween is upon us and Norman police want community members to stay safe while having spooky fun.
Norman’s community Halloween trick-or-treat will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
City police officials are asking community members to practice the following safety precautions:
For Pedestrians:
- Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Plan a trick-or-treating route in a familiar, well-lit area
- Ensure trick-or-treaters are accompanied by an adult and walk in groups
- Make sure children and accompanying adults wear bright, easily visible costumes and clothing and carry a flashlight or some other alternative lighting source
- Never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride from someone you don’t know
- Walk on sidewalks wherever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe and to prevent accidents or injury
- Always cross the street at a corner or an intersection using traffic signals and crosswalks, and remember to look both ways before entering the roadway
For Motorists:
- Drive slowly, eliminate distractions and remain attentive in neighborhoods. Many young children are out for the evening, especially during the peak hours of 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Use EXTREME CAUTION when driving in areas where street lighting is poor or in case of inclement weather
- Enter and exit driveways carefully as children are quickly moving through these areas
- Utilize a designated driver if you plan to attend a Halloween party where alcohol will be served
Norman Police Department personnel also ask residents to take COVID-19 precautions during Halloween by celebrating outside and washing hands before and after passing out candy.
Community members can contact the Police Department by calling 911 or the non-emergency line (405) 321-1444 if they see any safety concerns or suspicious behavior.