NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police released the name of the armed suspect who was shot and killed by officers after a high-speed chase.

James Wesley Morrison, 49, was fatally shot by officers on April 7, according to Norman Police Department officials.

NPD officers were patrolling Alameda Street and 12th Avenue, searching for a man connected to a domestic disturbance that possibly involved a weapon. He was also wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Police Department.

Officers located a man in a vehicle, Morrison, matching the suspect’s description. They pulled him over in the 1600 block of Alameda Street at about 8:42 p.m., but he continued driving after briefly stopping, according to Jensen.

A 61-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were also inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect fled east on Alameda Street, went south on 24th Avenue SE and then east on Oklahoma 9. He drove at a high rate of speed and at times entered oncoming traffic, Jensen said.

Officers pursued Morrison and tried tactical vehicle interventions multiple times. They temporarily stopped the suspect’s vehicle at the intersection of 60th Avenue SE and Oklahoma 9, and attempted to make contact with Morrison. However, the suspect attempted to again flee and ran into an officer’s patrol vehicle in the process, according to Jensen.

“During the course of the encounter, a single shot from an officer entered the vehicle and grazed the female occupant,” Jensen said.

The scene of a police-involved shooting in Norman that ended with the suspect dead.

Morrison continued fleeing, heading south on 60th Avenue SE from Oklahoma 9. Officers used another tactical maneuver, this time disabling the vehicle.

The situation then escalated to gunfire.

“As officers gave commands to the occupants, Morrison exited the vehicle with a firearm. He then pointed the firearm and fired at an officer. Four officers returned fire at Morrison stopping his actions,” Jensen said.

Officers and medical personnel immediately provided aid, but Morrison died from his injuries.

Morrison had outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and driving under suspension.

“Investigators also learned that Morrison had made prior statements to family that he would not return to prison and that if he encountered law enforcement they would have to shoot him,” Jensen said.

The two other occupants in Morrison’s vehicle were not criminally involved with the incident, Jensen said.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Brian Browning, Officer Aaron Deese, Officer Jonatan Kieft and Sgt. Michael Lauderback. All four will remain on routine administrative assignment pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the shooting.