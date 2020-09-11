Norman police release road condition information and travel advice for Saturday’s OU game

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has provided road condition information and travel advice for the University of Oklahoma’s season-opening football game this Saturday.

DRIVING

Police officials say all local Interstate 35 interchanges are open.

“Motorists are encouraged to utilize suggested routes highlighted in blue and purple on the attached map both prior to and after the game,” police officials said in a news release.

Police will only assist with traffic at intersections along Lindsey Street from I-35 to Elm Avenue following the game.

Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic during pregame and for westbound traffic following the game between Berry Road and Elm Avenue to improve traffic flow between the stadium and I-35, according to the news release.

“As always, make safety a priority! Please buckle up all passengers, and refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages and then driving,” the news release states.

Here’s a map of OU game day routes:

PARKING

Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, restricting vehicle traffic.

“Asp Avenue and Buchanan Avenue from White Street to Boyd Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic prior to and during each home game. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only,” the news release states.

Most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, but a towed vehicle can be expensive when wrecker fees are included, police said.

The following violations can result in towing:

Parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes;

Blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street or alley;

Illegal use of handicapped parking;

Illegally parking on private property.

Police say if you park on private property to use locations that have proven trustworthy.

“NPD occasionally receives reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away,” the news release states.

Police advise fans to not block sidewalks.

“Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street impeding traffic, while also causing problems for people in wheelchairs or other mobility devices,” the news release states.

Police also ask fans to wear face masks or face coverings, plan their travel route ahead of time, park legally and enjoy their time in Norman.

