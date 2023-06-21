UPDATE 1:40 PM 06/21/2023

According to Norman PD, the roadway is back open and the search has been discontinued.

Police advise residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or 405-321-1444.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Norman Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress Wednesday.

NPD says they responded to a call near 48th Ave NW and Tecumseh road in Norman.

One suspect is in custody and police are searching for another.

Police say the suspect may be armed and to avoid the area.