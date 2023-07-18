Update 6 p.m. – The Norman Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital and another is in custody. The investigation is ongoing so please continue to avoid the area of W. Main St. from 36th to 48th Ave. SW.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says officers are responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of W. Main St. & Willoway Dr. Tuesday afternoon.

W. Main St between 36th & 48th Ave SW is closed to all traffic due to the ongoing investigation.

Norman police ask that you please avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing news story. Chopper 4 and reporter Taylor Mitchell are headed to the scene to gather more information.