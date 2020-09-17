Norman police respond to robbery, suspect shot by ‘armed employee’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police responded to a robbery around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sooner Pharmacy off Lindsey Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male inside the pharmacy with a single gunshot wound. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

“He was an adult male, he did enter the business with a gun,” said Sarah Jensen, the Norman Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “Was in the process of robbing that business when that employee came and fired the shot.”

According to police, the initial investigation showed that the suspect entered the pharmacy with a firearm and attempted to rob the store. Police said an armed employee shot the suspect once.

“We are currently reviewing and looking at surveillance video from the business and the also surrounding businesses as well,” Jensen said.

Jensen said the “armed employee” has not been detained and has been cooperative in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. No one else was hurt in the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES: