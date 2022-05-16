Update 5/16, 5:25 p.m. – The Norman Police Department says Orion Skye O’Toole Maple has been located and is safe.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Orion Skye O’Toole Maple

Orion Skye O’Toole Maple was last seen leaving a residence in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Ave. Sunday evening.

Maple is a described as a white male, 5′ 6″ tall, 80 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black denim shorts and a white t-shirt, carrying a black backpack and riding a silver Razor scooter.

Investigators say he may be at-risk.

If you see Orion Maple or know of his whereabouts, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.