NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing endangered juvenile who hasn’t been seen since June 15.

Authorities say 16-year-old Chloe Kendall was last seen around 6 p.m. June 15 in Norman.

Kendall was last seen wearing pink shorts, a t-shirt and black Nike shoes.

Officials also say she left her residence without required medication.

If you see Kendall or know of her whereabouts, call Norman police immediately.