Norman police searching for endangered juvenile

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered, wheelchair-reliant teenager.

Kayleb Houk

Kayleb Houk, a vulnerable and endangered 16-year-old runaway, is missing.

Houk has multiple health and mobility conditions that cause him to primarily be wheelchair-reliant. He recently underwent medical procedures and may have open wounds, according to Norman Police Department officials.

He ran away from a residential treatment facility in the 4200 block of 24th Avenue NW. He was last seen at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the area of Franklin and Porter Avenue.

Houk, who is pictured on the left, is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds and as having dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is primarily wheelchair bound, according to Norman police.

Police officials ask that anyone with information regarding Houk’s whereabouts immediately call (405) 321-1444. Information can also be anonymously submitted through Norman Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 366-STOP (7867), or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.