Norman police searching for suspect who allegedly fired into Oklahoma home

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may be connected to a reported shooting earlier this week.

On Monday, investigators were called to a home after receiving reports of gunshots being fired at the back door.

Officials say surveillance video captured a man attempting to contact someone at the front door of the home.

After that, investigators say he allegedly went to the back of the home and fired three rounds with a small caliber handgun into the back door.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

The alleged suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Chevy Tahoe with a pink Chevy logo on the front grill.

If you have any information on the crime, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-STOP.