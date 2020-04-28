Norman police searching for suspect who allegedly fired into Oklahoma home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may be connected to a reported shooting earlier this week.

On Monday, investigators were called to a home after receiving reports of gunshots being fired at the back door.

Officials say surveillance video captured a man attempting to contact someone at the front door of the home.

After that, investigators say he allegedly went to the back of the home and fired three rounds with a small caliber handgun into the back door.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

The alleged suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Chevy Tahoe with a pink Chevy logo on the front grill.

If you have any information on the crime, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-STOP.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter