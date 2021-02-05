Norman police still investigating feared abduction situation, say people involved knew each other, are safe

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police say a recorded incident that some community members feared was an abduction is still under investigation, but detectives have learned that the people in the video knew each other and are safe.

The incident appeared in surveillance video recorded in January.

People in the area said they heard a terrified woman scream for help.

The video showed a man forcing the woman into an SUV.

Norman Police Department officials told KFOR on Thursday they have tried to track down the individuals in the video since late January.

Officials said on Friday they have located the SUV and all the individuals who appear in the video.

Everyone in the video appears to know one another and are all safe, according to officials.

The investigation, however, remains ongoing.