Norman Police: Suspects in liquor store burglary could be connected to other break-ins

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police are searching for a trio of masked thieves who ransacked a local liquor store. They say the thieves may be connected to several break-ins in the area.

“It simply amazed me. I was not expecting it,” said Terry Sterling, the owner of Captain Jack’s Wine, Rum, and Spirits.

The rude wakeup call for Sterling came at 4:30 a.m., Dec. 13.

Security camera footage showed three masked suspects breaking into the store near Rock Creek Road and 12th Avenue.

One suspect can be seen pulling out a large gun to smash the glass door into pieces.

“It’s amazing that he would use that type of weapon to break a window out,” said Sterling. “And that’s very scary. I mean, citizens should be very concerned that burglars would be armed like that.”

Once inside, the suspects grab as much liquor as their arms can carry.

“The first guy stops about here. He’s got a bag, he’s pulling stuff off [of the shelves]. There’s a second guy, came around, grabbed a few things here,” ,” said Sterling showing News 4 the route the suspects took in his store. “And then the third once, comes back in straight over here and goes straight for the fireball. They grabbed some extra fireball.”

After grabbing their loot, the thieves hopped into a maroon F-150 truck.

Sterling said Norman Police told him the truck was stolen.

Norman police were only minutes behind the suspects.

“There had been three other break ins that morning, two dispensaries and a convenience store,” said Sterling. “[Officers] were coming over here to check these businesses. They were doing their due diligence. They pulled up, saw the glass, and heard the keypad chiming with no alarm.”

Sterling got the call from police that morning and raced to the store to check the security footage. Everything but their faces was caught on camera.

Now, Sterling hopes the suspects are caught before someone gets hurt.

“I think they’re very foolish. If they’re going to continue this, that they’re liable to get hurt or God forbid, hurt somebody. And is that really worth the rest of your life if someone go hurt seriously or killed?” he said.

Sterling said police later found the alleged stolen truck dumped off a mile away from the store.

Norman Police said they are still investigating and working to confirm if all the recent hits are connected.