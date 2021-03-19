Norman police to conduct ‘No Refusal’ DUI checkpoint

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says it is making a concentrated effort to identify impaired drivers with a checkpoint this Friday.

Officials with the Norman Police Department will conduct impaired driving enforcement Friday with a ‘No Refusal’ DUI checkpoint.

They say their goal is to discourage people who have been drinking from getting behind the wheel.

During the checkpoint, suspected impaired drivers who refuse sobriety tests could be subject to an officer seeking a search warrant for a blood sample.

The law allows an officer to request a search warrant for an individual’s blood sample when they refuse the State’s Implied Consent Test. If a judge grants a search warrant, evidence obtained from a suspected impaired driver may be used in their criminal prosecution.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

If you are going to consume alcohol, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Norman police will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.