Norman police use life-saving measures to revive woman who stopped breathing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials revived a woman who stopped breathing by using life-saving measures.

Police were alerted Monday night that a woman overdosed. The individual who called police said the woman took an opiate and was unconscious and not breathing, according to a Police Department news release.

Norman officers arrived at the scene at 11:33 p.m. and located the woman, who remained unresponsive and was still not breathing inside the home, according to the news release.

Officers used CPR and NARCAN nasal spray to revive the woman.

EMSSTAT arrived a few minutes later and provided further treatment to the woman before taking her to a local hospital.

The overdose was accidental, the news release states.