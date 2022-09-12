NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An accident involving a police vehicle in Norman is under investigation.

Around 6:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to an accident at 60th Ave. SE and Etowah Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized a Norman Police vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved.

Officials say the crash is under investigation, and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to find another route.