OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Severe storms hit Oklahoma Sunday night and one of the communities hit hard was parts of Norman.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released an update on two main roadways that were impacted.

Eastbound SH-9 remains narrowed to one lane between US-77 and 36th St. Eastbound SH-9 traffic can detour using I-35 and US-77.

Southbound US-77/Classen Blvd. is now OPEN between Imhoff Rd. and SH-9E.

Norman Police report that 24th Avenue SE between Tahoe Dr. and Hwy 9 will be closed as crews work to repair damage.

On Wednesday morning OG&E crews were out working to get the power restored to Washington Elementary School.

OG&E reports 80% of Norman residents who lost power had it restored by Tuesday evening.