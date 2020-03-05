Norman Public School District to host recruiting event for teachers

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Public School District is hoping to recruit teachers with a career fair on Thursday.

Teachers who are interested in joining the district are asked to bring their resumes to share with the principals.

The event is open to teachers of all experience levels.

District officials say the total compensation package for entry teachers is more than $42,000.

The event will be held on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts in Norman, 1801 Stubbeman Ave.

