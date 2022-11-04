In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Public Schools is currently experiencing a malicious ransomware attack.

Wes Moody, Public Information Officer Norman Public Schools says, “a message we have sent to staff and parents stating the following:

NPS Parents, Our NPS networks are currently experiencing a malicious ransomware attack. Our Technology Services team is hard at work to resolve the issue, including collaborating with our third party cyber security experts and law enforcement, but we anticipate this will be a significant disruption.

Out of an abundance of caution, Moody says, “school officials should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to home or any other networks. Shut them down and leave them off until we advise otherwise. We are asking for patience as we work to resolve this issue.”

KFOR will continue to follow the story as it develops.





