NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning more information about a ransomware attack that targeted an Oklahoma school district.

In November 2022, Norman Public Schools was the target of a malicious ransomware attack.

Investigators say the attackers were able to access the information of current and former staff members. Officials say driver’s license numbers for some staff members were also impacted.

“NPS also determined that certain information related to current and former students was potentially impacted. NPS is placing notations in the electronic records in Infinite Campus for potentially impacted students. Those notations will describe the type of information that was potentially viewed or taken by the unauthorized actor,” Norman Public Schools wrote.

Officials say it doesn’t appear that the attackers have used anyone’s person information.

However, they say those who were potentially affected should continue to monitor their accounts for theft.

The district is offering identity theft protection services for 12 months to anyone who was potentially impacted.