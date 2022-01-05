Norman Regional Health System hosting virtual, in-person hiring events

Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job where you can help others, Norman Regional Health System is hiring.

Officials say they are hoping to alleviate the healthcare worker shortage with monthly hiring events.

The next in-person hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Norman Regional Hospital Education Center, located at 901 N. Porter Ave.

The next virtual hiring event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. In order to join, you will have to visit the system’s website.

The system’s virtual job fair allows job seekers to look at positions across several departments through videos. They can also chat with leaders from across hospitals and clinics.

To find the best candidates, Norman Regional is encouraging everyone to apply for positions, even if they don’t necessarily meet all the criteria outlined in the job description.

