NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Regional Nine is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22.

Norman Regional Nine main entrance. Image courtesy Norman Regional Nine.

Norman Regional Nine lobby. Image courtesy Norman Regional Nine.

Norman Regional Nine emergency. Image courtesy Norman Regional Nine.

Norman Regional Nine physical therapy. Image courtesy Norman Regional Nine.

The community is invited to get their first look at the inside of Norman Regional Nine on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

“This is an exciting time for southeast Norman, Noble and all the nearby communities that have been underserved for so long,” said Richie Splitt, Norman Regional Health System president and CEO. “This facility is as beautiful as it is functional, and we are thrilled to show it to our friends and neighbors. This will be a fantastic event for everyone in the family.”

The celebration will have tours of the facility, an opportunity to meet medical providers, refreshments and a Touch-a-Truck event in the parking lot.

Norman Regional Nine’s medical staff will also be administering free flu shots at 9 a.m. before the grand opening begins.

Norman Regional Nine officially opens to the public on Monday, October 24, at 6 a.m.

The Norman Regional Nine healthcare facility is location at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071.