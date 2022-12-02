NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Norman Public School District is releasing new information about a malicious ransomware attack on the district.

On Nov. 4, Norman Public Schools learned that it was the victim of a malicious ransomware attack.

District leaders say they quickly responded to the event, assess the security of its systems, and notify its staff and families of the event.

Since that time, the district says it has been investigating the incident to determine the full nature and scope of the event.

“The investigation has determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain NPS systems, and that information contained on those systems may have been viewed or taken by the unauthorized actor,” a release from Norman Public Schools read.

Officials say information from current and former NPS employees may have been accessed, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and financial account numbers.

This school year, NPS also collected names and Social Security numbers for families who were enrolling in the district. Those may have been impacted as well.

There is no reason to believe that credit or debit card information was viewed or taken by the hackers.

“Upon discovering this event, NPS immediately launched an investigation to determine what personal data was at risk and took steps to secure its systems. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information in its care, NPS is reviewing existing policies and procedures and implementing additional safeguards,” the release read.

If you have questions, you can contact the district’s call center at (833) 896-6813.

As an added precaution, NPS is offering identity theft protection services to those who were potentially impacted for 12 months.

Staff, students over 18, and parents of minor students can activate the services by calling the call center at (833) 896-6813.