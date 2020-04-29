Norman releases own guidelines for opening businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After taking quick action to have citizens ‘shelter-in-place’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders in Norman say they will begin reopening slowly.

On Tuesday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a ‘Healthier at Home’ plan to reopen Norman in three phases, beginning May 1.

The plan largely follows Gov. Stitt’s reopening plan, but it is on a delayed timeline.

Beginning May 1, the following areas will open:

  • Groups of 10 or less
  • Gyms open with restrictions
  • Non-essential retail open with restrictions
  • Dining areas open with restriction, by reservation
  • Pet grooming open by appointment
  • Music lessons, physical training, open one-on-one
  • Golf courses, tennis courts, baseball, softball, soccer fields open

If cases trend downward, the following areas will open by May 15:

  • Places of worship open
  • Hair salons, barbers, nail salons, tanning facilities open by appointment only
  • Organized youth sports begin practicing
  • Playgrounds and basketball courts open

Beginning May 29, the following areas will open:

  • Groups of 25 or less
  • Entertainment venues, movie theaters, sporting venues open with restrictions
  • Community pools open with restrictions
  • Massage and tattoo parlors open with restrictions
  • Summer camps open with restrictions
  • Bars open with restrictions
  • Updated guidelines for businesses released.

Beginning June 12, the following areas will open:

  • Groups of 50 or less
  • Hospital and senior living facility visits resume
  • Organized youth sports begin games
  • Updated guidelines for individuals and businesses released.

