Norman releases own guidelines for opening businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After taking quick action to have citizens ‘shelter-in-place’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders in Norman say they will begin reopening slowly.

On Tuesday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a ‘Healthier at Home’ plan to reopen Norman in three phases, beginning May 1.

The plan largely follows Gov. Stitt’s reopening plan, but it is on a delayed timeline.

Beginning May 1, the following areas will open:

Groups of 10 or less

Gyms open with restrictions

Non-essential retail open with restrictions

Dining areas open with restriction, by reservation

Pet grooming open by appointment

Music lessons, physical training, open one-on-one

Golf courses, tennis courts, baseball, softball, soccer fields open

If cases trend downward, the following areas will open by May 15:

Places of worship open

Hair salons, barbers, nail salons, tanning facilities open by appointment only

Organized youth sports begin practicing

Playgrounds and basketball courts open

Beginning May 29, the following areas will open:

Groups of 25 or less

Entertainment venues, movie theaters, sporting venues open with restrictions

Community pools open with restrictions

Massage and tattoo parlors open with restrictions

Summer camps open with restrictions

Bars open with restrictions

Updated guidelines for businesses released.

Beginning June 12, the following areas will open:

Groups of 50 or less

Hospital and senior living facility visits resume

Organized youth sports begin games

Updated guidelines for individuals and businesses released.