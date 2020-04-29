Norman releases own guidelines for opening businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After taking quick action to have citizens ‘shelter-in-place’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders in Norman say they will begin reopening slowly.
On Tuesday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a ‘Healthier at Home’ plan to reopen Norman in three phases, beginning May 1.
The plan largely follows Gov. Stitt’s reopening plan, but it is on a delayed timeline.
Beginning May 1, the following areas will open:
- Groups of 10 or less
- Gyms open with restrictions
- Non-essential retail open with restrictions
- Dining areas open with restriction, by reservation
- Pet grooming open by appointment
- Music lessons, physical training, open one-on-one
- Golf courses, tennis courts, baseball, softball, soccer fields open
If cases trend downward, the following areas will open by May 15:
- Places of worship open
- Hair salons, barbers, nail salons, tanning facilities open by appointment only
- Organized youth sports begin practicing
- Playgrounds and basketball courts open
Beginning May 29, the following areas will open:
- Groups of 25 or less
- Entertainment venues, movie theaters, sporting venues open with restrictions
- Community pools open with restrictions
- Massage and tattoo parlors open with restrictions
- Summer camps open with restrictions
- Bars open with restrictions
- Updated guidelines for businesses released.
Beginning June 12, the following areas will open:
- Groups of 50 or less
- Hospital and senior living facility visits resume
- Organized youth sports begin games
- Updated guidelines for individuals and businesses released.