NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The turmoil over a controversial turnpike expansion proposal continues as a Norman widow explains how she, like potentially hundreds of others, will be impacted negatively if it becomes a reality.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is proposing a new turnpike along Indian Hills Road, one that would connect Newcastle to Norman. They’re also wanting to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike west of Lake Thunderbird, essentially connecting the Kickpoo Turnpike to Purcell.

Potentially standing in the way of that proposal, however, is an estimated 600 homes, one of them belonging to a widow who says the turnpike expansion will at most leave her without her beloved home and at best severely devalue it.

Tassie Hirschfeld invited KFOR to her Norman home Friday to show us how, according OTA’s current plan, the turnpike would be built about a quarter-mile from her home. She lives near Southeast 84th Avenue and Cedar Lane Road.

“Who wants to buy a home next to a highway?” she asked, her voice filled with emotion. “The current path, it will be right there. I mean, literally, my neighbor’s house is in the eminent domain zone, and so, instead of the peaceful nature, it’ll be semi-trucks and traffic and pollution and bright lights right there.”

Hirschfeld said even thought right now she’s not in the eminent domain zone of the turnpike’s planned path, she’d likely have to move to regain peace in her life.

She explained that this is also about more than just money to her, but about losing a home precious to her heart, one her late husband custom-designed in 2007.

Tassie and Corson Hirschfeld

“It just feels like losing him all over again, but in an even worse way than I could have imagined,” she said.

Her husband Corson Hirschfeld was a well-regarded artist. He died of dementia in 2020.

“This home is special because my husband and I designed and built it,” she said. “He was an artist. It reflects all of his love of beauty and creating beautiful things. He did everything from choosing and staining those cedar columns [by the front door] to making that stained glass window [above it], to designing and planning all of the landscaping, planting all of the trees and spending hours and days and weeks reading about prairie ecosystems so we could make a wildlife habitat here. So, that all speaks to who he was as a person, and that all of that love of land and beauty and nature can be stolen from me by a turnpike that the city doesn’t want or need is so wrong.”

Corson Hirschfeld

Hirschfeld said she also fears that an adjustment of the turnpike’s path could potentially put her in the eminent domain zone, where dozens and possibly hundreds would be removed from their homes.

She said the OTA has put a hard pause on all of their lives.

“They’re holding our homes hostage because we can’t make life decisions, we can’t make plans, we can’t think about selling or moving because there’s just so much uncertainty,” she said.

On Tuesday, Norman City Council passed a resolution expressing their opposition to the expansion.

An Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official responded to KFOR by email, prior to the council’s vote Tuesday, saying questions and concerns continue to be addressed, and that it would hold “several public meetings in the impacted areas to discuss the corridor and get input from local property owners.”

The proposed turnpike expansion.

Prior to that, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority provided News 4 with the following statement:

“March 11th, OTA officially assigned a dozen engineering design teams to start work on specific projects throughout the ACCESS Oklahoma program. These assignments trigger the beginning of preliminary studies and initial designs. Aerial and ground survey work along the proposed project areas is among the first activities to occur. Please note – this is the beginning of a long process. However, some projects, such as widening the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, can begin sooner since no right-of-way is needed for construction. OTA’s public response team continues communicating with concerned citizens who have reached out for information on the program. Questions and concerns continue to be addressed as they are received, typically within 24 hours. For the most up-to-date information about this program, please go to www.AccessOklahoma.com. To note, OTA offers an informational podcast via the website.” OKLAHOMA TURNPIKE AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON