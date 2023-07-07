NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman officials confirm they have been made aware of individuals contacting City of Norman utility customers by phone and email indicating that bills are past due and requesting payment.

Norman officials say, This is a scam.

According to City of Norman provides relevant notices by mail only.

Residents are advised of the following:

Do not give out personal information over the phone or via email – to include banking information, account numbers or log-in credentials to online platforms.

As the spoofing of email addresses and phone numbers becomes more sophisticated amongst scammers, please hang up when you receive suspicious phone calls and do not respond to suspicious emails. You can then phone the Billing/Customer Service Division of the City of Norman directly at 405.217.7739, send a message to custsvc@normanok.gov, or submit questions/concerns via an online form at https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/contact-city/action-center

If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.