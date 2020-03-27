Norman residents asked to adhere to odd-even grocery shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - City leaders in Norman are stressing the importance of residents heeding the warnings to avoid crowds and stay at home as much as possible.

So far, Cleveland County has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

On Tuesday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued a stay-at-home order for residents and closed all non-essential businesses.

Residents are being told to stay home as much as possible, only leaving their homes for essential acts like going to the grocery store.

"We do not have the luxury to wait for these things to get worse," Mayor Clark said, adding that the order will be in effect for 21 days.

Clark says she knows the Norman ordinance is stricter than the state's order, but residents are told to follow the restrictions in the local order.

While residents are permitted to leave their homes for essential activities, city leaders say they still want to prevent large crowds from gathering.

In the order, officials ask that residents begin odd-even shopping, similar to the watering schedule.

Residents whose addresses end in odd numbers are asked to shop on odd-numbered days, while residents whose addresses end in even numbers are asked to shop on even-numbered days.

While citizens are encouraged to go outside, they are asked to not use the park equipment since crews cannot consistently disinfect all of the equipment.