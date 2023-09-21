UPDATE @ 9:38 P.M. 9/21/2023

Norman Utilities staff reports that the break has been isolated and water levels are trending toward normal levels. However, the City says residents should continue to conserve water.

UPDATE @ 8:57 P.M. 9/21/2023

The City of Norman has provided additional details on the ongoing waterline break.

Utilities staff confirm that the break is impacting a 30-inch waterline about a quarter mile east of 24th Avenue NE and E Robinson Street near the Vernon Campbell Treatment Plant.

A portion of E Robinson Street has been closed to traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

No estimated time of isolation or repair is available. Residents are still being asked to conserve water.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the City of Norman reported a waterline break on E Robinson Street and 36th Avenue NE Thursday evening.

Image from City of Norman, OK ‘X’ account

In the initial post at 7:43 p.m., the city said the Norman Utilities Department was working to isolate valves and restore water pressure, estimating that the isolation would be completed by 8:15 p.m.

The City provided an updated in the comments of the initial post at 8:14 p.m., reporting that their staff is still determining the exact location of the break, but they believe that the break is impacting a large transmission main.

Norman residents are being advised to conserve water until the waterline break is repaired. The city says they will continue to provide updates at normanok.gov.

This is a developing story.