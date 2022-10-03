NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman are being asked to conserve water on Monday as crews complete work at the Water Treatment Plant.

City of Norman utility customers are being asked to conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Officials say a contractor will be replacing the existing carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant. Reduced water usage will ensure uninterrupted water service for customers.

City leaders say the work was intended to be completed during lower demand periods.

However, demand has remained high due to the lack of rainfall and warmer than normal temperatures.