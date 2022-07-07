NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman are asking residents to conserve water as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

The City of Norman is requesting voluntary water conservation measures from Norman utility customers.

The request stems from increased water demand and the outage of a water pump at Lake Thunderbird, which is the primary source of drinking water in Norman.

The water pump should be replaced within the next 11 days.

In the meantime, residents and businesses are being asked to limit outdoor irrigation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and observe the odd/even watering schedule.

Residents should also limit washing their vehicles and using water for recreational activities.

Also, delay any landscaping installation at this time.

“With the support and cooperation of the community, we will be able to achieve moderate conservation to

ensure adequate water supply,” said Chris Mattingly, Utilities Director for the City of Norman.

Officials say having an adequate water supply is critical to maintaining fire protection and sanitation operations. The average city water usage is 14 million gallons per day, but summer levels are currently at 23 million gallons per day.