Norman residents asked to continue conserving water

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures rise above freezing for the first time this week, residents in Norman are still being encouraged to conserve water.

City leaders in Norman are asking customers to continue to conserve water as water pressure remains low.

Water storage tanks are taking longer to refill following the Water Treatment Plant’s temporary outage.

Customers are asked to only drip one or two indoor faucets that are on exterior walls. If you don’t have indoor exterior faucets, drip an internal faucet to keep water flowing.

Consider skipping loads of laundry and only run your dishwasher when necessary. Customers can also take shorter showers, turn off the water when brushing your teeth, make sure sprinklers are turned off and promptly repair household leaks.

Use water wisely and protect your water lines:

Leave your cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate.

Do not try to use open flames or boiling water to thaw pipes.

Know where your water shutoff is in case of an emergency.

Please help your neighbors by using water efficiently.