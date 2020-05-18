Norman residents file police report for dozens of missing packages

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents of a Norman neighborhood have reported dozens of missing FedEx packages to police.

In each case, they received an alert that the package had been delivered, which wasn’t the case.

Several residents of a Norman neighborhood have now filed a police report after dozens of FedEx packages, marked delivered, never showed up.

One resident told KFOR he flagged down a delivery driver who told him their normal delivery driver was on the path to being fired because he allegedly has had around 30 claims filed against him for missing packages.

That resident filed a police report.

KFOR contacted FedEx and received the following statement:

“FedEx Ground contracts for and expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers and their employees. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”