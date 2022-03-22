NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman residents are continuing to deploy every possible strategy to fight a planned turnpike expansion across the state.

In an interview Tuesday with KFOR, organizers with the newly formed grassroots group, Pike Off OTA, said their purpose is to stop OTA and push back on all proposed turnpikes destroying “homes, water, wildlife environment and way of life in Oklahoma.”

“Everybody needs to see that If they can do this here, there’s no reason for them to not do it everywhere,” said organizer and Norman resident Michael Nash.

Among their efforts, they gathered Wednesday before Norman’s City Council meeting to rally around one resolution up for consideration, addressing the city’s opposition to the Oklahoma Turnpike’s Access Oklahoma plan.

“We have to get the word out to the public and have everyone join us, not just in Norman, [but] from across the state, because if they can push this turnpike through Norman, they can push it through anywhere,” added concerned citizen Amy Cerato.

A map of the planned turnpike expansion.

Joining their fight was Dave Moore, who played a critical role in fighting turnpike construction in East Norman before, back in 1999.

“One of the proposed routes actually was going to go on top of my house…it was the house of hopes and dreams for my family,” said Moore, adding that the city councils of Norman, Choctaw, Jones and Arcadia ultimately passed resolutions opposing the projects. “It’s the beginning of the end of the East Norman Toll Road.

“I’m hoping that it can be the first in a long string of nails that will be nailed into that coffin and just put it to rest permanently.”

The group plans to join other concerned citizens Wednesday morning for a rally at the State Capitol, to share their views with legislators while sharing the potential impact of the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure plan.

In an email to KFOR, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said questions and concerns continue to be addressed. and that it would hold “several public meetings in the impacted areas to discuss the corridor and get input from local property owners.”