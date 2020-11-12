Norman residents now able to give input to study about city’s public transit system

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman community member can now share their thoughts about the city’s public transit system by contributing their opinions to a public survey.

Norman officials have initiated the Go Norman Transit Study, described in a news release as a “comprehensive evaluation of the city’s existing transit service.”

“The city’s transit system affects how you make decisions about getting to work, running errands and even getting home,” Mayor Breea Clark said. “The input of Norman citizens is vital in helping the city improve transit for the community. We encourage everyone to participate in the Go Norman Transit Study.”

Go Norman Transit Study website homepage

Community members can participate in the survey at the transit study’s website, GoNormanTransit.com.

Residents will be able to participate in virtual and in-person public meetings at a later phase of the study to ask questions and provide feedback.

Meetings are currently planned for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, virtually and in person at 201 W. Gray St. The website will be updated with specific dates, times and logistics for the meetings.

The transit study will last a year and evaluate current and projected demographics, land use, transportation options and other significant factors.

The study will also identify improvement opportunities to transit concerns such as accessibility, route efficiency and safety.

Go Norman Transit Study schedule

Public participation is needed throughout the study, according to the news release.

The study also seeks information from transit operators, businesses and organizations and large employers such as the University of Oklahoma and hospitals.

“The outcome of the comprehensive study will be a strategic plan to help city leaders optimize and expand transit over the next 20 years,” the news release states.

LATEST HEADLINES: