NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman residents will begin seeing construction for the Porter Avenue Avenue Streetscape 2019 Bond Project, according to the City of Norman.

Construction is set from Alameda Street north to Robinson Street starting April 3, 2023. Norman city officials say the first phase of construction will include streetscape and drainage improvements on the east side of Porter Avenue between Alameda Street and Main Street.

The construction is expected to require the closure of the outside northbound

lane of Porter Avenue between Alameda Street and Main Street.

City officials also say additionally, during intermittent storm pipeline replacements across Porter Avenue, both northbound lanes will be closed in the immediate area of work with two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) being provided on the existing southbound lanes.

The phase of the project is anticipated to take two months to complete.

Proposed improvements include:

New sidewalks

Driveway consolidation or elimination (access management)

Decorative roadway and pedestrian lighting

Landscaping

New curb and gutter

New Decorative Traffic Signals

Pedestrian safety improvements

Questions about the project can be directed to 405.366.5453.