Norman residents start cleanup at homes after massive hailstorm wreaks havoc Wednesday night

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Norman residents started cleaning up Thursday after Wednesday night’s hailstorm wreaked havoc throughout town.

Instead of the mile of cars in Norman, it was the mile of scars.

Cleanup is just beginning in Norman after Mother Nature spawned high winds, buckets of rain and hail the size of baseballs.

Experts estimate a possible $1 billion storm, and those in Norman were caught right in the bullseye.

Chopper 4 surveyed the damage from above Thursday, where homes had skylights blasted out and now have board and tarps covering what used to be windows.

From the ground, the scope of the damage was almost overwhelming. It became a rude awakening for a lot of Norman residents Thursday morning when they saw the heavy damage the storm left behind.

“I was born and raised in Norman, and I’ve never seen it like this here before,” said Todd Jacobs, a Norman resident who experienced roof and some window damage due to the storm.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Andrea McKinney, a Norman resident whose front windows were blown out due to the storm.

Just about every direction you look in Norman, you could see broken out windows, tree debris and entire car windshields shattered at homes and dealerships. McKinney and her husband said their home security camera caught the hail coming down. Soon after, it blew out two of their front windows.

“It was scary. It was really loud,” McKinney said. “We really didn’t even have time to hunker down. We were standing in the living room, watching this happen.”

For them, it’s now cleanup time.

“Picking up the glass, making sure we were able to get it cleaned up, picking up all the hail, cleaning up the water,” she said.

As for Todd Jacobs, busted windows weren’t as much of an issue.

“There’s literally holes in the shingles,” Jacobs said.

The pictures below show holes in, and other damage to, his roof. Jacobs said he estimates the damage to his home will reach up to $30,000. Jacobs also said the sound of the banging hail was bothersome.

“It was like somebody throwing a bunch of baseballs at your windows,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Both residents, born and raised in Oklahoma, said they were shaken by the storm, but not completely deterred.

“It is what it is,” McKinney said. “That’s living in Oklahoma.”

“Just going to go over it and go slowly,” Jacobs said.