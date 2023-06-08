NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Early voting is already underway for the City of Norman’s Water Rate Proposition.

The proposition would provide funding for waterline replacement, groundwater disinfection, lead and copper line mandates, and general water service operations.

If approved, organizers say average utility customers would see an increase of $5.45 or less on their bills.

“Quality water and reliable infrastructure are vital to the health and safety of a community,” said City of Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly. “We encourage all Normanites to cast a ballot in this election.”

Officials say the rate would only affect those using the public water system and would not impact those using well water.

Under the City Charter, utility rates for the City of Norman can only be changed by public vote. The last change was seen in 2015.

Early voting is being held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8 and June 9 at the Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E. Robinson St.

Election day is June 13 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.