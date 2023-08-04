NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – New body camera video from the Norman Police Department shows an apparent confession from the man who is now charged in a deadly road rage shooting.

The shooting happened in late July on Main Street in Norman.

A beloved softball coach, Christian Gurrola was killed.

In the newly released video, the suspected shooter, Mark Kottka, who is also allegedly a certified law-enforcement firearm instructor admitted to pulling the trigger.

Mark Kottka said to police, “we need an ambulance… I shot him, he hit me.”

An argument turned deadly after police say Kottka and Gurrola got into an argument.

“Officers located them when they arrived on scene and rendered aid, along with the help of witnesses. That individual remained on scene. The shooter remained on scene,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police PIO.

The body cam shows just that. Kottka stayed on scene and waited for first responders to get there.

He even asked for an ambulance for the victim he allegedly shot.

Officers performed lifesaving efforts on the victim, but he later died in the hospital.

Moments after police arrived on scene, Kottka was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

In the body camera video police told Kottka, “Sir, just until I figure out what’s going on, put your hands behind your back.”

The video also shows Kottka complying with officers.

“I understand it’s no problem,” said Kottka.

Officers even walked away from Kottka, leaving him on the side of the road after putting him in handcuffs.

You can hear an officer telling another to put the suspect in the car.

“Put him in your car! The suspect, put him in your car,” said an officer.

Coaches and members of Silver Star Softball are now remembering their time with him on and off the field.

“He was a loveable man, loved his kids, loved his softball family,” said Joe lango, coach.

One resident nearby KFOR spoke with said the day of the shooting was chaotic with one of the busiest streets in his neighborhood shut down.

“That’s how I get to work everyday, that’s pretty much how I get anywhere is through Main Street… So, it getting shut down kind of killed my plans,” said Clayton Scott, Norman resident.

Scott also said he was surprised to hear of this happening so close to his home because his neighborhood usually stays quiet.

“It was. I was expecting it to be a little farther down like maybe a mile or two away, but it sounded like it was a quarter of a mile away or half a mile away and that just kind of scares me a little,” said Scott.

A court hearing on this case is set for later this month. He is still in custody at the Cleveland County jail.

Kotta has now officially been charged with Murder in the First Degree. His bond is set at $4 million.