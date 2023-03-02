NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As residents continue cleanup efforts in Norman after Sunday’s storms, city leaders are announcing plans for debris pickup.

Norman residents are being asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way by their homes.

Limbs and branches should be cut in approximately 8′ to 12′ lengths and stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within 5′ of the curb or edge of the road.

Officials say all residential neighborhoods that receive city services are eligible for debris removal.

Homeowners are being told to keep vegetative debris separate from construction and demolition debris because they will be collected separately.

City crews will make at least two passes along the streets of affected areas over the next three to four weeks.