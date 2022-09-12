NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a potential threat to Norman Public Schools that was posted to social media.

On Sunday evening, administrators with the Norman Public Schools District learned about a threatening post made on Snapchat. The post contained a photo of an individual with a gun and the caption, “don’t come to school tmrw.”

Officials with the district say they do not know if the individual is a student.

“We have been in contact with the Norman Police Department which is investigating the issue. Enhanced security measures will be in place Monday and NPD will increase its presence at our schools. We treat any threats made toward our schools or our students and staff with the utmost concern. It is important to note that any individual making threats against a school is subject to disciplinary action in accordance with Norman Board of Education policy and to potential prosecution under the law,” a statement from the district read.

If you see something suspicious, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-STOP.