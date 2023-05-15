NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating after a disturbance near two schools.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of W. Boyd St.

Investigators say out of an abundance of caution, police placed Alcott Middle School and Jackson Elementary School on a secure perimeter.

Officials say an Alcott Middle School staff member asked a driver to slow down due to erratic behavior near the school.

Investigators say the driver left the area, but returned shortly after.

When the individual returned, they directed threats toward the staff member and the school.

The driver was no longer on scene when officers arrived.

The secure perimeter at both schools has been lifted, but officers will maintain an increased presence at the school throughout the day.