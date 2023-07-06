NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman will host a baseball tournament in August for people who are blind or have visual impairments – and city leaders are seeking volunteers.

The National Blind Baseball Association’s Beep Baseball World Series will be held August 1-5 at Norman’s Gillis Rother Soccer Complex.

The world series is an international tournament for the adaptive sport.

Beep baseball features a beeping ball and buzzing bases to help those who are blind or have visual impairments.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and can volunteer for one or multiple days. The registration deadline for volunteers is July 25.

You can register online.