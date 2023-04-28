NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Four seniors from a Norman senior living center are setting out to complete the Oklahoma City Memorial Senior Marathon.

92-year-old Barbara Morris, 82-year-old John Schwarts, 72-year-old David Coffman and 81-year-old Judy Black from Sooner Station Senior Living in Norman have been training hard to reach their goals.

Barbara Morris (left) and Judy Black (right) training for the Senior Marathon. Image courtesy Meredith Dunn.

According to Sooner Station, the seniors’ goal began when a representative from the OKC Memorial Marathon visited the seniors to promote the Senior Marathon. Although the 26.2 miles seemed daunting, the seniors complete the majority of their race over the course of four months and the final 1.2 miles are finished on race day.

“It gave them the confidence and boost they needed to take the leap of faith. The program was also a great fit for our residents as we do a ‘Path to Wellness’ program here at Sooner Station.” said Sooner Station’s Director of Sales and Marketing Meredith Dunn.

The four serious seniors have been walking daily. Barbara, Judy, David and John have been tracking their steps in preparation for April 29’s race and Sooner Station’s residents and employees are gearing up to cheer them on as they cross the finish line.

The fierce four also plan to do the race again next year and hope to get more seniors on board.

“This has been such a great goal for them to work toward. These four residents are all fit and active but even those less active could do this program. They just need to spread out the distance into more days throughout the week so they’re not over doing it.” said Dunn. “Our residents have really enjoyed this experience and we couldn’t be more proud of them! We’re all looking forward to seeing the program encourage other seniors and grow in the future.”

For more information on Sooner Station Senior Living, visit soonerstation.com.

For more information on the Senior Marathon, visit okcmarathon.com.