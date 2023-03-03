NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Several residents in Norman might be thinking about what they need to do after a tornado scattered debris in several areas of town last week.

The good news for them is the city is about to start picking it all up.

Damage could still be seen almost a week later in Norman with roofs, windows, and fences torn apart and tarps and boards covering them up.

People have also already started putting their debris on the curb in preparation for city contractors to come by and pick it up.

“The debris field is 12 and a half miles long in Norman and about anywhere from a half mile to two miles wide,” said Norman Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary.

A lot of work lies ahead for the contractors and its residents with the first round of tornado debris pickup starting early Monday morning.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days per week, crews will go through neighborhoods hit by Sunday’s EF2 tornado.

“We’re specific only waiting until Monday to give folks another weekend to have time to get that material out to the curb,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary said everyone should put vegetative debris, like tree limbs, branches or shrubs near the curb and cut them to 8 to 12 inches in length. Do not put them in bags and be careful where you place the debris as well.

“My favorite story about debris removal is the guy who put the debris pile on a gas meter, and we use these big floor booms to pick up these piles,” O’Leary said. “Sure enough, we rip the gas out of the ground and create another emergency.”

Also, be sure and separate the branches from damaged building material.

“This is the stuff that comes off the house,” O’Leary said. “Roof materials, garage doors, sheetrock, those kinds of things are going to go to a different truck in a different place.

The city plans to come by each area twice. O’Leary said he just wants to stress safety for those involved.

“This is a messy process. These neighborhoods are still in disarray. We really feel bad for these folks that are impacted,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary said it should take about 4 to 6 weeks for everything to get cleaned up. They also urge residents to stay away from storm damaged areas to prevent obstruction of equipment and delays.

For more information from the City of Norman, click here.