Norman shooting death suspect officially charged with first-degree murder

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of first-degree murder in Norman has been officially charged in Cleveland County District Court.

Brandon David Davila, 31, appeared in court Friday and was charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Davila was arrested following the March 2 shooting death of 46-year-old Clinton Calfy.

Norman Police Department officers were sent to the area of 24th Avenue and Alameda Street Monday afternoon on a medical call. When they arrived, they found Calfy lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately administered life-saving measures to Calfy.

Calfy was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Davila will be back in court Tuesday, March 24, for a preliminary hearing conference.

