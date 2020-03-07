Norman shooting death suspect officially charged with first-degree murder

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of first-degree murder in Norman has been officially charged in Cleveland County District Court.
Brandon David Davila, 31, appeared in court Friday and was charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.
Davila was arrested following the March 2 shooting death of 46-year-old Clinton Calfy.
Norman Police Department officers were sent to the area of 24th Avenue and Alameda Street Monday afternoon on a medical call. When they arrived, they found Calfy lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately administered life-saving measures to Calfy.
Calfy was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Davila will be back in court Tuesday, March 24, for a preliminary hearing conference.