NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.

Login Lane goes to CCS in Norman.

Just 18 months ago, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

When her hair started falling out due to the cancer treatment, her wish was to get hair extensions.

Officials say she was the first Make-A-Wish child to ask for a new hair style.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation set up a day to be pampered at Brushed Salon. Afterward, she was treated to her favorite meal at Mahogany.

Lane, who is now cancer free, recently went back to St. Jude’s for a regular check-up.