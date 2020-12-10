Norman: The latest Netflix production

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Norman was alive Wednesday with workers in the downtown area putting up a Christmas display courtesy of Netflix.

The streaming service reached out to a number of cities across the nation with their offer of Christmas decorations and Netflix says Norman leaders responded with enthusiasm and it went from there.

For business owners on Main Street, the display could shine a light on their shops and restaurants as Norman residents come down to admire the display and then become customers.

But more importantly it just softens the blow of the pandemic a little.

“We’ve all been through a really rough time no matter who you are,” says Marc Dunham, the owner of local restaurant Nashbird. “We’ve all been affected in the community. One way or another, some worse than others. I think seeing something so nice that was gifted to us will just make everybody smile and hopefully instill a little more hope for 2021.”

The display should be ready for its debut this weekend.

Motorists will be able to drive under a canopy of lights in the 200 block of east Main.

A glowing overhang of Christmas cheer…a shining display of hope in the darkness of the pandemic.

