NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman will have a little bit of help as they take part in spring cleaning.

The City of Norman has partnered with Cleveland County and United Electronic Recycling to host an Electronics Waste Recycling Event on Saturday, April 30.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can head to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and is open to all Cleveland County residents.

“It is important that we responsibly dispose of electronic waste as many devices contain hazardous

chemicals or materials that can pose great safety hazards to people, animals and the environment,”

said Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback. “The upcoming event will

accept a wide variety of items and we encourage all residents to take advantage of this convenient

drive-thru opportunity.”

Acceptable electronics include:

Televisions

Printers

Fax machines

Copiers/scanners

Laptops/tablets

iPods

MP3 players,

Audio and Video equipment

PC speakers

Keyboards

VCR/DVD/CD players

Modems and hard drives

Cell phones

Telephones

Computer monitors.

Officials say United Electronic Recycling will ensure that all personal data is fully wiped during processing.