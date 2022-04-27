NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman will have a little bit of help as they take part in spring cleaning.
The City of Norman has partnered with Cleveland County and United Electronic Recycling to host an Electronics Waste Recycling Event on Saturday, April 30.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can head to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and is open to all Cleveland County residents.
“It is important that we responsibly dispose of electronic waste as many devices contain hazardous
chemicals or materials that can pose great safety hazards to people, animals and the environment,”
said Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback. “The upcoming event will
accept a wide variety of items and we encourage all residents to take advantage of this convenient
drive-thru opportunity.”
Acceptable electronics include:
- Televisions
- Printers
- Fax machines
- Copiers/scanners
- Laptops/tablets
- iPods
- MP3 players,
- Audio and Video equipment
- PC speakers
- Keyboards
- VCR/DVD/CD players
- Modems and hard drives
- Cell phones
- Telephones
- Computer monitors.
Officials say United Electronic Recycling will ensure that all personal data is fully wiped during processing.