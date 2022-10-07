NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.

The first International Festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Reaves Park, located at 2501 Jenkins Ave.

The festival is a family-friendly event that organizers say will intentionally create spaces to learn about different cultures and customs.

“We have a rich community that values building strong ties and relationships, and we are incredibly excited to offer another opportunity to expand upon that,” said Cinthya Allen, Chief Diversity & Equity Officer and event organizer. “The diversity of our city goes beyond characteristics which can be seen, to those that can be felt.”

Guests will be entertained Asian Lion dancers, a Mariachi Band, Native American dancers, Guatemalan dancers, Indian classical dancers.

“We hope the entire community will join us for this first International Festival and place a mark in what will be a continued event that will grow bigger and better over generations to come,” Allen said.