Update @6:43 pm: Lahoma and Acres Street are open at this time according to Norman Police. No further details have been released.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres Street. It was a few blocks away from a well known park in the area Andrews Park.

Norman police officials confirm the intersection is closed while the accident remains under investigation.

No further details have been given at this time.