NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma is home to much innovation – but funding is necessary to turn ideas into reality. That’s where a venture capitol firm in Norman says it’s stepping in.

Every day on the University of Oklahoma’s campus – and throughout the state – research and ideas are coming to light.

“The real mission of Boyd Street Ventures is to help launch those innovations that are ripe to help solve the world’s problems and get them launched into the world,” said James Spann, an OU graduate and Founder and CEO of Boyd Street Ventures.

It is the first and only venture capital firm founded solely to fund and counsel start-ups created at OU and in the state of Oklahoma.

“It’s really a thrill for me to be on campus and to be able to see all the great innovations that we have and to be able to help launch them, not just provide capital, but we also provide operations support to the companies that we bring into the BSV network and working with the university to do that,” Spann said.

Located on Campus Corner – Boyd Street Ventures is in the heart of Norman – and is garnering support from university leadership.

“This is an exciting moment,” said OU President Joseph Harroz. “Now we see that we are in investable university. We’re a place we have no affiliation with this enterprise, with Boyd Street Ventures. They’re coming here because they love the university and they see opportunity.”

Boyd Street Ventures was founded in 2021.

It held a ribbon-cutting for its newly-renovated headquarters on Friday. Spann is an ex-Marine and former corporate executive.